JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

SFIX stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $948,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,571 shares of company stock worth $6,872,631 over the last three months. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after buying an additional 983,001 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,228,000 after buying an additional 241,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after buying an additional 69,428 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,006,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after buying an additional 129,783 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 184,546 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

