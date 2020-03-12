Jose Larios Sells 1,160 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Stock

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $37,386.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $364,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jose Larios also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SPX Flow alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of SPX Flow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $54,315.36.

On Friday, February 14th, Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of SPX Flow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $765,034.11.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.51. 86,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. SPX Flow Inc has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 573.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 390.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.