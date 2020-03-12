Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sohu.com Ltd -‘s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sohu.com in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of ($2.41) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.33). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sohu.com’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.86 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. Sohu.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SOHU. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $11.00 to $9.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sohu.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $358.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.57. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at $7,479,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 71,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 29,814 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

