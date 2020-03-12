Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get KONICA MINOLTA/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.