Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Revlon Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:REV)

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revlon in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revlon’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

REV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of REV opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.44. Revlon has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $27.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.40 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REV. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Revlon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revlon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mittleman Brothers LLC lifted its holdings in Revlon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,866,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,406,000 after buying an additional 105,927 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

