Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KBC GRP NV/ADR’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR in a research report issued on Sunday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova expects that the company will earn $3.37 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded KBC GRP NV/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $39.66.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

