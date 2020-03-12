Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KBC GRP NV/ADR’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR in a research report issued on Sunday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova expects that the company will earn $3.37 per share for the year.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded KBC GRP NV/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.
KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.
