James Ralph Scapa Sells 2,369 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $68,298.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 10,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,369. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -252.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the software’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

