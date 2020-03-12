J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $75.51 and last traded at $77.25, with a volume of 9807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.12.

Specifically, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $51,678,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in J2 Global by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,724,000 after acquiring an additional 91,386 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period.

About J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

