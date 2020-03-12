J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Stephen Ross Sells 2,974 Shares of Stock

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,232. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.
About J2 Global
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
