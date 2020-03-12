J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Stephen Ross Sells 2,974 Shares of Stock

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,232. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

