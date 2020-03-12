iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955,821 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.02% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $85,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17,690.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 199,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,298. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

