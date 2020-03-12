Investors Purchase Large Volume of Invesco Senior Loan ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 9,221 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 5,763 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 491.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.06. 303,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,300,164. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

