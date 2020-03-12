Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ramaco Resources (METC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC):

3/6/2020 – Ramaco Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/29/2020 – Ramaco Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – Ramaco Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

2/25/2020 – Ramaco Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Ramaco Resources is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Ramaco Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

1/29/2020 – Ramaco Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Shares of METC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,769. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ramaco Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

