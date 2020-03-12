Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ: PZZA) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have outperformed the industry in the past year. The trend is expected to continue in the near term, post its solid fourth-quarter 2019 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.6% and 2.7%, respectively. Notably, earnings surged 105.6% year over year. Importantly, fourth quarter marked as the second consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales, positioning it for a strong start to 2020. Papa John’s has been benefiting from continued international expansion plans, strategic partnerships, strong digital platform and various sales initiatives. However, impact of coronavirus outbreak and softer revenues in its International segment due to currency headwinds pose a concern. It expects international comps growth from the 210 impacted restaurants in China to be hurt by 50-100 bps.”

2/27/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from to .

2/25/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 37,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.92, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.61. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $70.19.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

