Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Trading Down 0.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)’s share price were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.78, approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

