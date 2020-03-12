Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,870,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,786,000. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 263,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $89.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $309.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.