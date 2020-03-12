Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up about 2.1% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. grace capital acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 57,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 197,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 368,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

