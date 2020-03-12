Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stake in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,844 shares during the period. Garrett Motion accounts for about 2.0% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

GTX opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTX. ValuEngine upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

