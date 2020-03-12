Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $214.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

