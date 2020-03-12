Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 32,494 TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $941,563,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $350,475,000 after purchasing an additional 484,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,575,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $308,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $51.88 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

