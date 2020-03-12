Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Etsy comprises 2.0% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Etsy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $314,363.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,497.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,442 shares of company stock valued at $10,039,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. ValuEngine raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura raised their price objective on Etsy from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $46.90 on Thursday. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

