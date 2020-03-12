InterOcean Capital LLC Sells 26,088 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

InterOcean Capital LLC trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,088 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.7% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.7% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $767,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 76,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM opened at $147.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $143.55 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.53 and its 200 day moving average is $166.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.