InterOcean Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

InterOcean Capital LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,956 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,260,000 after acquiring an additional 185,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,194,683. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

