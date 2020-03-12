InterOcean Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

InterOcean Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 1.5% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

