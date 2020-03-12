InterOcean Capital LLC Purchases 7,689 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

SCHX opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

