InterOcean Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.4% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in Boeing by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.37.

NYSE:BA opened at $189.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.27. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $187.00 and a 1-year high of $398.66. The firm has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.