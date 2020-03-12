InterOcean Capital LLC Increases Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

