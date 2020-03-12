InterOcean Capital LLC Has $28.68 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,820.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $906.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,660.98 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,992.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,840.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Aegis increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

