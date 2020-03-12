InterOcean Capital LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,210.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,433.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,323.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $832.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Aegis raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.