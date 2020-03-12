InterOcean Capital LLC Has $15.31 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

InterOcean Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.2% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after acquiring an additional 627,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,398,000 after buying an additional 2,011,954 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,520,000 after buying an additional 2,869,428 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

