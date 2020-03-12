InterOcean Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

InterOcean Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,236.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,178.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BOH opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

