InterOcean Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,073,061. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.35.

Home Depot stock opened at $212.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $246.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.60 and a 200-day moving average of $228.40. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.57 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

