InterOcean Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,768 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 1.1% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.