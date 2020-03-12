InterOcean Capital LLC Acquires 49,516 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.2% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 241,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

