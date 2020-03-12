InterOcean Capital LLC Acquires 25,172 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

