InterOcean Capital LLC Acquires 2,413 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.05. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

