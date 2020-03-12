International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Director Ray G. Young Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.16. 31,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,922. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.48. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $47.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,672,000 after buying an additional 567,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,522,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,874,000 after purchasing an additional 182,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

