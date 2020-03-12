Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)’s share price fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56, 615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPRQF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 726 properties totaling 65.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.