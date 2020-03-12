Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Sells $358,814.36 in Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 39,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $358,814.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,834.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 2,048 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $16,896.00.

SPWR opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 155.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.26.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

