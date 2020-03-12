Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Sells $166,560.00 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SMP opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $944.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

