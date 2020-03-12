Insider Selling: QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $840,270.00 in Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 75,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $840,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Douglas Valenti sold 10,100 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $103,222.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 41,900 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $510,761.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 12,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $157,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Douglas Valenti sold 6,987 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $104,106.30.

On Thursday, February 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $1,319,765.76.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 979 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $14,264.03.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $35,040.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,181.49.

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $34,833.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $68,033.17.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. QuinStreet Inc has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 69.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

