Insider Selling: Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells $2,307,780.32 in Stock

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $212.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $249.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.57 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.60 and its 200 day moving average is $228.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 493,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,429,000. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 46,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

