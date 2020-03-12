Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells $1,650,750.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -21.81. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fastly from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

