Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CFO Sells 1,048 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $109,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:COR traded down $8.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,253. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average of $115.02. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $123.68.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COR shares. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.