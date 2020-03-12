Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 768 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $35,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,730.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $42.40. 21,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

