Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Sells $339,348.90 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $339,348.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,460,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,240,049.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AMK stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
