Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Sells $339,348.90 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $339,348.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,460,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,240,049.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $372,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $795,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $5,061,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

