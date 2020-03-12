Insider Selling: Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) VP Sells $149,466.44 in Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $149,466.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,837 shares in the company, valued at $882,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. Appian Corp has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $63.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Appian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.39.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

