Insider Selling: 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Insider Sells $2,213,662.50 in Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $2,213,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.40) EPS.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

