Insider Selling: 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Sells $651,400.00 in Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $651,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,347 shares in the company, valued at $61,645,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TXG opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.19. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

