Insider Buying: Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) CFO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) CFO Terry Earley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,316.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VBTX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 23,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,102. Veritex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $953.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Veritex by 279.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Veritex by 23.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 527.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,438,000 after buying an additional 846,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veritex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 114,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Veritex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

