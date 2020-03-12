Insider Buying: Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Buys 7,067 Shares of Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $140,067.94.

NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.82. 17,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $268.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 140,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

